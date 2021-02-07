Dauphin County community members are happy to be back celebrating this 4th of July

With the summer season beginning with lifted COVID-19 restrictions, people say there is sense of normalcy

MILLERSBURG, Pa. — The Millersburg Fire Company in partnership with Midtown Bank is truly excited to kick off the 4th of July weekend with their annual firework celebration for the community in Millersburg.

After a year of COVID-19 restrictions, vice-president of the Millersburg Fire Company, Heather Stephens says it's what the people have been waiting for.

"It's one of those things that people look forward to -it's one of those things you know- it's a part of your summer," said Stephens.

The holiday weekend begins with a lifted mask mandate and no more capacity restrictions.

People who spoke with FOX43 say it feels like freedom.

"This feels really normal cause as you look around you don't see people with masks on," said Amanda Percing of Halifax.

Though many COVID-19 mitigation orders are no longer in effect, some people may still want to abide by some safety measures which Stephens says is up to them.