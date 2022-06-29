x
Children, men likely to sustain firework-related injuries, experts warn

Consumer Product Safety Commission looks at firework-related injuries and safety tips ahead of July 4.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — As the holiday approaches, Geisinger is raising awareness about fireworks safety.

Each year, the Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital admits at least three to four children with firework-related injuries. In comparison, the hospital's emergency departments see many more, according to a spokesperson.

Children ages 5-9 are twice as likely as other age groups to sustain firework-related injuries, according to the National Fire Protection Association and Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The agency also reports men to account for 70% of firework-related injuries. Most are burns to the hands or face.

Practice good fireworks safety with tips from the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

