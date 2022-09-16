Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day with these cheesy deals

Sept. 18 is National Cheeseburger Day, and these restaurants across Pennsylvania are offering deals to celebrate.

Example video title will go here for this video

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from Sept. 2019.

Whether at a backyard BBQ or a fast food drive-thru, there's nothing more delightful than the smell and taste of a burger fresh off the grill. These sandwiches are such an American staple that there is a national day to honor them.

National Cheeseburger Day is observed on Sept. 18, and we have compiled a list of all the cheesy deals and steals for you to celebrate.

You can check out our full list below (If you don't see your offer on the list, and would like it added, please e-mail us at news@fox43.com):

Applebee's: The popular chain restaurant is offering its customers an exciting online deal called the Burger Bundle. For $10.99, guests can pick one of six handcrafted Applebee's burgers with fries and a fountain drink of their choosing. This deal is exclusively online and through the mobile app.

Burger King: As an homage to their iconic, flame-grilled burgers, all Royal Perks members can receive a free cheeseburger with any $1 purchase.

Dairy Queen: Through the app, burger fans can get $1 off of their five Dairy Queen Signature Stackburgers. This offer is only available at participating DQ Grill & Chill locations and does not include combo meals.

Hardee's: Hardee's has plenty of tasty deals for their rewards members to take advantage of on this day. With the app, customers can buy one Famous Star cheeseburger and get another one for $1. Additionally, any cheeseburger purchased by a member will receive double points.

If you're not a rewards member, you can still sign-up to receive either a free Famous Star cheeseburger or Western Bacon Cheeseburger with any purchase.

McDonald's: This beloved fast food chain is offering a free cheeseburger with any $1 purchase through their mobile app.

Red Robin: Red Robin isn't offering any exclusive deals for the national holiday, however, they currently are featuring an appetizing meal deal. Dine-in customers can choose any Tavern Burger, a bottomless beverage, and bottomless fries for $10 at select locations.

Wayback Burgers: At participating locations, on their mobile app, customers can cash in a buy one Classic Burger and get a second Classic Burger free deal.