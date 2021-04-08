This year's U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is from California and we'll take you along for the ride

We’ll bring you updates on the tree including when it’s harvested in October and then tracking it is journey from the Six Rivers National Forest to Washington.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For the past 50-years, a tree from a different U.S. Forest has had the honor of being on display on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol during the holidays. For the 2021 holidays that tree will come from the Six Rivers National Forest in Northern California. ABC10 is proud to be the media partner with the U.S. Forest Service and Choose Outdoors to help tell the story of the People’s Tree.

In July, ABC10 reporter John Bartell accompanied members of the U.S. Forest Service as they identified half a dozen trees for the top holiday honor. The Architect of the Capitol staff made the final choice a few days later – an 84-foot tall white fir affectionately dubbed “Sugar Bear”.

From now until the annual tree lighting in early December, we’ll be bringing you updates on Sugar Bear, including when it’s harvested in October and then tracking its journey from California and across the country until it reaches Washington, D.C.

In the meantime, Sugar Bear and 80-plus smaller trees that will adorn Congressional and Federal office buildings need your help creating thousands of ornaments and individual tree skirts in time for their holiday debut.

