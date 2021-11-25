Butterball Turkey Talk Line, need some help?

It's crunch time.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Operators are standing by to answer all of your turkey-related questions — right now.

For more than 40 years, the cooking experts at Butterball have picked up the phones and tackled those toughest questions on anything and everything turkey. They can be reached at 1-800-BUTTERBALL or by texting 844-877-3456.

Amazon Alexa devices are at the ready, as well. Butterball says just say, "Alexa, ask Butterball..." to get your question answered right then and there. And new for 2021, yes, Butterball is on TikTok, too.

Karen Wilcher told Yahoo! Life that she, Carol Miller and Bill Nolan are "turkey-tarians" — they're three of more than 50 experts who are available during the holiday season, the outlet reported. They've answered the gamut of questions, from thawing a turkey to preparing it for the big day.

"I enjoy helping people. I like to cook. I like to eat what I cook. I like to share what I've cooked with people I know, and even people I don't know," Wilcher said. "And so this gives me an opportunity to do that."

Butterball says it answers thousands of questions for households in November and December across the United States and Canada. Over time, it's only inevitable some off-beat questions start coming up. Butterball senior brand manager Rebecca Welch told Mashed one of them: