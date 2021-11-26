Black Friday kicks off at Capital City Mall

The mall opened its doors at 6 a.m. and will close at 9 p.m. Some stores will abide by their own respective hours.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — After a day of endless food, Black Friday dawns upon many people around the country shopping for the latest deals.

Store managers opened their doors as early as 5 a.m. at the Capital City Mall. Many are seeing today as a jumpstart from economic troubles over the past 20 months.

"A lot of the retailers were opened on Thanksgiving, this year we pulled back and just opened on the big Black Friday," said Mike Zeiler, store manager at JCPenny, "The Black Friday shopper is out, we have about double the traffic that we had this time last year so really excited to see that."

"People were a little worried about coming out and about, but this year they've been doing pretty well, things are up. People are going back to games so that helps out," said Dan Rhone, store manager of Bleacher Bums.

Among the well-known store franchises, Capital City Mall features local businesses tailored to the community which Willow and Wildfire store manager Holly Feger says helps the local economy.

"I think it's really important to keep our money local because if you spend it local, it goes back into your local schools, kids sports, all kinds of good stuff," said Feger.

Zeiler says as COVID-19 pandemic restrictions have eased, it has not stopped employees from following CDC guidelines and offering safety incentives to their customers.

"Our associates do have to wear a mask, we are obviously cleaning the high-touch surfaces on a regular basis every hour," he said, "If the customers would like to have a mask as well- if they forget one or just want to have one- they can go up to any of our associates and we can get them a disposable mask for their convenience."