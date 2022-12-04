Beware of buying bunnies this Easter holiday

An animal rescue in central Pa. says bringing home a bunny or other small animal at Easter might not be a good idea.

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — Dozens of furry, feathered, and scaly friends call Ashburn's Animals home. The animal rescue near Selinsgrove takes in dozens of animals and is preparing for an influx of bunnies.

"Families get them for Easter for their children, and then all of a sudden, we do get more phone calls asking to bring more animals in," said Katie Walters, a volunteer at Ashburn's Animals.

Walters says before Easter, people sell rabbits and chicks at roadside stands and markets.

"They can be sold for $5. A lot of them don't even tell you the gender. You don't know if they're nasty. You don't know their background or history or if there are any medical conditions."

While it's a nice thought to bring home someone like Thumper for Easter, bunnies are a lot of work. Walters says they are social animals that require a lot of attention. Bunnies live about eight years and can be a lot of work.

"It's changing their litter boxes. All of these guys are litter trained, but some rabbits aren't. It's really about cleaning their cages; sometimes, it can be daily."

It's not just rabbits. According to Ashburn's Animals, people tend to bring home other small animals like guinea pigs at Easter.

"We will have an influx of them too once people find out they are just as big of a commitment as a rabbit," Stephanie Burd said.

If you want a bunny, Walters suggests waiting until after Easter and adopting one from a place like Ashburn's Animals. The rescue currently has seven adoptable bunnies.

🐇 As we are HOPPING towards Easter, join us for Hoppy Hour on WNEP tonight around 5-6pm! 🐇 You’ll get to meet some of... Posted by Ashburn's Animals on Tuesday, April 12, 2022