When it comes to Halloween costumes for both young girls and women, it's all about Barbie this year

YORK, Pa. — When it comes to Halloween costume ideas this year, it's time to Think Pink.
Thanks to the blockbuster Barbie movie, the two most-popular costumes available for both girls and women on HalloweenCostumes.com this year are both Barbie-themed.
Rollerblade Barbie and Cowgirl Barbie are ranked No. 1 and No. 2 by the Halloween costume website for girls young and old.
For boys, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man rules the roost. Whether it's Peter Parker or Miles Morales, costumes featuring the webslinger are the two most-popular selections on the costume site.
For men, it's back to the classics. Slasher movie favorites like Ghostface ("Scream"), Michael Myers ("Halloween"), Chuckie ("Child's Play"), Freddy Kreuger ("Nightmare on Elm St.") or Jason ("Friday the 13th") are all among the most-popular choices.
HalloweenCostumes.com charts the most popular costume trends for boys, girls, men, women, families, and even pets.
Here are some other popular trends for each demographic, according to the website:
GIRLS
- The Little Mermaid
- Bluey
- Paw Patrol
- Spider-Gwen
BOYS
- Video Games (esp. Super Mario Bros, Legend of Zelda, and Sonic the Hedgehog)
- Bluey
- Paw Patrol
- Transformers
WOMEN
- The Little Mermaid
- Spider-Gwen
- Wednesday Addams
- Video Games (esp. Super Mario Bros. and Legend of Zelda)
MEN
- Ken from The Barbie Movie
- Video Games
- Superheroes (esp. Spider-Man, Peacemaker, and The Boys)
- Inflatables (esp. T-Rex and other animals)
FAMILIES/GROUPS
- Super Heroes (esp. The Justice League and The Avengers)
- Harry Potter
- Star Wars (esp. The Mandalorian and Boba Fett)
- TV shows (The Last of Us or Stranger Things)
PETS
- Food (esp. hot dogs, tacos, and burritos)
- Animals and dinosaurs (esp. T-Rex, triceratops, lions and sharks)
- Disney Sidekicks (esp. Flounder, Abu, Olaf, and Stitch)
- Occupations (esp. USPS, Pirates, and UPS workers)
There is also a growing trend for inclusive costumes that incorporate wheelchairs, plus sizes, baby carriers and wagon covers, so that everyone can join in the fun, HalloweeenCostumes.com said.