Airbnb cracks down on disruptive parties in central Florida leading into New Year's Eve

Users with a history of positive reviews don’t have to worry about those restrictions.

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re planning to rent a home in central Florida over New Year’s Eve, you may be out of luck.

Airbnb says potential guests without a history of positive reviews will be unable to make one-night reservations in Orlando and Kissimmee over New Year’s Eve, in an effort to crackdown on disruptive parties.

Some people also will be unable to make last-minute, two-or-three-night reservations over the New Year’s holiday in central Florida if they don’t have any positive reviews, as determined by the company’s algorithms.

Users with a history of positive reviews don’t have to worry about those restrictions.

These restrictions for New Year's Eve are part of a larger worldwide effort by the vacation rental company to "crackdown on disruptive parties held at the short-term rental homes," The Associated Press reports.

During the Halloween weekend, Airbnb put a party ban in place to prevent "unauthorized and large parties."

Last year was the first time the company tried this initiative, AP explains. 1,200 rentals in Orlando and 750 rentals in Kissimmee were blocked.

On a larger scale, 243,000 rentals were reportedly blocked around the world.