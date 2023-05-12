Deals for Mom | Here are 2023 Mother's Day deals & offers

If you don't know what to get mom for Mother's Day, here is a list of stores and restaurants offering discounts on her special day to help you brainstorm.

Example video title will go here for this video

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Mother's Day 2023 is nearly here!

Of course, this is a time to appreciate mom, and what better way to do that than to take advantage of the deals, freebies and offers meant especially for the matriarchal figure.

Here are some of the Mother's Day deals available (If you don't see your business on this list, send an email with the details to news@fox43.com):

On Sunday, May 14, you can buy any pretzel item or drink and get another one for 50% off.

Cracker Barrel will provide you with a $10 gift card with the purchase of an All Day Pancake Breakfast Family Meal Basket or Momma’s Pancake Breakfast Bundle on Saturday or Sunday.

The central Pennsylvania donut franchise announced it is taking 10 percent off the price of a Breakfast Box for Mother's Day weekend. Breakfast Boxes contain breakfast donut favorites like French Toast, Cinnamon Bun, Coffee Cake and Blueberry Pancake.

The offer is good from May 11-14 and applies to online orders and Duck Donuts Rewards members, the franchise said. Delivery fees are excluded.

A reward for 10% off a Breakfast Box will automatically be added to Duck Donuts Rewards member accounts on May 11. Those ordering online can use code MOM10 at checkout to receive the offer, the company said.

Mothers get 10 free wings with the purchase of 10 wings at Hooters on Sunday.

From May 10 through May 14, customers can purchase a “Nuggets of Appreciation meal,” which consists of their choice of 8 pc. Extra Crispy chicken tenders or chicken on the bone (Original Recipe or Extra Crispy), two large homestyle sides, four biscuits and KFC dipping sauces.

Each meal comes with a free 12-piece order of chicken nuggets. All orders have to be placed via the KFC mobile app or via KFC's website.

Moms do a lot. Like a lot, a lot. And it’s that time of year to do something special for them.



Get FREE 12 pc. of our new nuggets and a downloadable card with the online purchase of the KFC Nuggets of Appreciation meal, available starting 5/10. #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/bdHUl56hKo — KFC (@kfc) May 4, 2023

All moms eat free on Mother's Day! According to the sandwich shop, on Sunday, May 14, all mom—or her family—needs to do is spend at least $7.99 on any other menu item and she'll get a free classic Primanti Bros. sandwich.