18th annual Pennsylvania Bunny Run returns

Volunteers of the Hummelstown Fire Department along with community members and motorcyclists will collect bunnies to help children in need ahead of Easter Sunday.

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. — The annual Pennsylvania Bunny Run is back for its 18th year.

"Every child that's in hospital, they wish they were somewhere else," said Richard Fanning, co-founder of the Pennsylvania Bunny Run and Hummelstown Fire Department volunteer," They wish they were at home having Easter egg hunts, they wish they were eating chocolate in their own bed."

Volunteers of the Hummelstown Fire Department, motorcyclists, and community members have all come together to collect and donate stuffed bunnies to distribute to children in ten hospitals across the South Central Pa. region.

"It's something really interesting for us to help with because we're doing community service for both the firehouse, for the children and I guess the surrounding communities," said Sue Neis, social member of the Hummelstown Fire Company.

While the fire company has already received a good amount of donations, the Psycho Warriors Motorcycle Riding Club will assist in distributing the toys by riding to the hospitals themselves with the bunnies.

It's an effort Fanning says is heartfelt and expected from motorcycle groups.

"What the riders do is everybody grabs a bag, they throw in their luggage racks or backpacks and they put on their backs and we ride," he said, "You won't find a nicer crowd of individuals than a motorcycle crowd. They're always willing to open up their wallets. They're always willing to open up their hearts to anybody who needs help."

Fanning says anyone can come out and ride but must bring bunnies that are new and have tags attached. The reason for this is to minimize the exposure to any other illnesses as the children are already trying to overcome what they are currently diagnosed with.

Doors of the Hummelstown Fire Company will open at 7 a.m. Saturday morning for a hot breakfast, and activities catered to additional donations including more stuffed bunnies.