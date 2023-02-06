FOX43 Morning News tests Hersheypark's new Wildcat's Revenge roller coaster

HERSHEY, Pa. — Hersheypark just got a little bit sweeter—and louder.
Wildcat's Revenge was met with screams of approval (and maybe just a little bit of fear) when it officially opened on Friday.
The new roller coaster is the park's first hybrid wood and steel coaster. Its debut comes 100 years after the original wooden Wild Cat coaster opened at Hersheypark in 1923.
Wildcat's Revenge features the world’s largest underflip, an inversion that begins with an upward climb, followed by a counterclockwise 270° roll and a dive down towards the side.
The FOX43 Morning News crew tested the coaster out before it opened. Check out the video above for a sneak peak!