York County cancer survivor gives back to those still undergoing treatment

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County woman celebrated her 50th birthday by giving back.
It's a birthday Trish Miller is able to have thanks to the treatment she received at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center after a battle with breast cancer.
This wasn't just an ordinary celebration; attendees were asked to bring items that Miller knows are helpful throughout a cancer patient's journey. Miller says even though it's a day meant to celebrate her, she wanted to use the day to give back in a different way.
"[On] September 26, I turned 50 and this is a way for me to celebrate. I did not want a big birthday party and my wish was to have 50 cancer boxes to give to patients here because Hillman Cancer Center is a part of my life," she told FOX43.
Miller says the items aren't just for her husband and father, both of whom are currently being treated at UPMC, but for other patients in need.