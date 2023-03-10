York County cancer survivor gives back to those still undergoing treatment

Trish Miller is a breast cancer survivor who, for her 50th birthday, decided to do something special for those still fighting.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County woman celebrated her 50th birthday by giving back.

It's a birthday Trish Miller is able to have thanks to the treatment she received at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center after a battle with breast cancer.

This wasn't just an ordinary celebration; attendees were asked to bring items that Miller knows are helpful throughout a cancer patient's journey. Miller says even though it's a day meant to celebrate her, she wanted to use the day to give back in a different way.

"[On] September 26, I turned 50 and this is a way for me to celebrate. I did not want a big birthday party and my wish was to have 50 cancer boxes to give to patients here because Hillman Cancer Center is a part of my life," she told FOX43.