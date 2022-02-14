Love Story | Russel and Rose Marie Scott share their story on Valentine's Day

Russel and Rose Marie Scott, 95-year-old residents of a retirement community in Harrisburg, reflected on their love story on Valentine's Day.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — It's Valentine's Day!

This week, we are highlighting special love stories from around the Central Pennsylvania area.

We're beginning our series with the love story of Russel and Rose Marie Scott, who are both 95-years-old.

Reflecting on their relationship from Ecumenical Retirement Community in Harrisburg, Russel recalled that they met in a gymnasium.

"My wife had been passed away for about six months, and I had a case of 'the lonelies'," he explained.

"My friend said, 'You wouldn't stand a chance with that, she wouldn't give you the time of day," Russel said with a grin.

"We proved them all wrong."

Rose Marie said, "I felt very comfortable because I was lonely too. He was so considerate, so thoughtful, so kind."

"We were intertwined and we really didn't realize it," Russel explained.

"We really needed each other," Rose Marie interjected during our interview.

"Some people use the term 'meant for each other' and in our case, I really think we were meant for each other," Russel said.

"It's amazing, the feeling it gives you, to have somebody that you can talk to, to converse with... Have a lot of same time frame life happenings that happen to each one of you that you can relate to," Russel explained.

"It's in that sharing that you realize how important life really is."