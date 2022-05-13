During a rainy Thursday, officers were driving a woman with an infant to a shelter when they noticed her giving birth to a second newborn in the back seat.

SEAT PLEASANT, Md. — Two officers from the Seat Pleasant Police Department (SPPD) in Prince George's County helped a mother in distress deliver one of her newborn twin girls Thursday morning.

A statement from SPPD says that at around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, Sgt. Singleton and Officer Griffith noticed a woman carrying a newborn infant walking along East Capitol Street during a rainstorm. They grew more concerned about the woman when they saw her behind a shopping center standing alone.

Two officers realized the woman did not have a home and appeared to be "suffering from a mental health crisis." Singleton and Griffith spoke to the woman and convinced her to go to a local shelter.

The woman was driven to the shelter in Singleton's police cruiser and when they arrived, Singleton noticed that the woman was in significant pain in the back seat of the vehicle.

Singleton quickly realized the woman was in the process of giving birth to a second newborn infant. The two officers called for backup help from first responders and helped the woman deliver a second healthy newborn baby girl.

A doctor confirmed to the SSPD "that the infant the woman was carrying was born soon before the officers located the woman."