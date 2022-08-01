Superheroes band together to visit children at Penn State Health

Typically, these masked men are window washers. However, they gathered for one important mission today: to bring smiles.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Superheroes around the community banded together to bring smiles to patients at Penn State Children's Hospital today.

Spider-Man, Superman and Captain America all dropped in on patients today by rappelling down the side of the hospital, located in Derry Township, Dauphin County.

The superheroes weren't just for the people inside the hospital though, plenty of bystanders outside were looking up in awe as well.

Hospital officials say that seeing their masked heroes in person brings smiles to the faces of patients and creates a bright spot for everyone involved.

"The kids are always amazed when they see Spider-Man, Superman and Captain America coming down from the top of the Children's Hospital building," said Ashley Kane, the manager of the Child Life Program.

"It's very exciting, the kids' faces light up and we just really really appreciate everyone who put time into this event," Kane continued.

Those behind the masks? Window washers!

Typically, these masked men are window washers with the Harrisburg-based Vancena Property Service. However, they gathered for one important mission today: to bring smiles to the faces of children at Penn State Health's Children Hospital.

This will mark the sixth time the superhero window washers have visited the children's hospital.