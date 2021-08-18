One man set the bar high for others when he found the perfect way to ask his best friend for her hand in marriage.

SUMTER, S.C. — It wasn't your usual proposal.

Not by a country mile.

A local cardiologist and a local nurse met and fell in love during the pandemic.

Dr. Ryan Garbalosa, a cardiologist at McLeod Hospital and the chief of medicine for Toumey Hospital, thought that getting a pilot's license would make it easier and safer for him to travel during the pandemic, but it also came in handy when he decided to pop THE question.

Dr. Ryan Garbolosa had become best friends and fallen in love with nurse Lucy Avant during the pandemic. The two worked at the same office in Sumter.

Over the weekend, the pair took a little flight over Sumter to see the town from the air and so the doctor could show off his flying skills.

But there was more. MUCH more.

A bit into the flight the doctor asked his passenger to look out the window.

There below, in a field, had been mowed the words, "Lucy, will you marry me?"

The local airport and community members helped it all come together.

Needless to say, she said yes.