Middletown friends shine light on charities | On the Bright Side

A group of friends in Middletown are paying it forward. In this week's on the bright side, Gabrielle Mediak shares the mission behind "Shining Light."

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — In 2021, a group of four friends came together to bring a little light to the Middletown area.

"Just a couple of us wanting to do some good in our community," said Shining Light founder Kristen Waldeck.

Shining Light's mission is in its name. Volunteers hold events and fundraising efforts, paying it forward to their good neighbors.

They started out by raising money for the group "22 Until None," which focuses on improving veterans' mental health.

A volunteer favorite was last year's home run derby benefiting the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Shining Light is a volunteer-run effort and puts on each event with their own money.

Over the past three years, they've raised more than $4,000.

"To finally see the fruits of that labor," said Waldeck. "It's just an amazing feeling to see our community come together in that way."

And organizers hope to raise even more money next month.