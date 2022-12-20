Santa Claus makes a surprise visit to a local Harrisburg hospital

Kris Kringle let his reindeer have the day off, and instead rode a helicopter to UPMC Harrisburg so he could spread some early Christmas cheer.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — In Harrisburg, Santa traded in the sleigh for a helicopter to visit a local children's hospital.

The jolly elf made a grand appearance at UPMC Harrisburg to deliver presents and holiday cheer to kids in the hospital's pediatric unit.

The event was a way to help children in the hospital, who face hardships daily, get into the holiday spirit.

"With the great physicians and specialties here at UPMC, we're also making sure they're all getting their emotional needs taken care of as well as having as nice of a holiday as they can," said Santa.

"Once he knew it was coming, he was super excited all morning, 'when was Santa coming? Is Santa coming?' It was much appreciated, and a really awesome experience to have," said Erica Smith, a mother of a patient staying in the pediatric unit.