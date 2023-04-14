Sandy Hook survivor receives college scholarship at NY Rangers game

Isaiah Márquez-Greene was all smiles when he met Jacob Trouba during a Rangers game and was given the scholarship to go to law school debt-free.

NEW YORK — A Connecticut teen was honored and given a college scholarship at a New York Rangers game this week. The scholarship recipient is a survivor of the Sandy Hook shooting and is the older brother of one of the victims, according to the New York Post.

Isaiah Márquez-Greene was all smiles when he met Rangers captain Jacob Trouba during the recent game and was given a signed jersey.

The moment Márquez-Greene received the scholarship to go to law school debt-free was caught on camera and shared on the New York Rangers Twitter page.

"I know your story," Trouba said to Márquez-Greene as they took a seat on the bench. "I feel for you, you're an amazing human."

When Trouba asked Márquez-Greene what he wanted to do, he said, "I want to be a lawyer."

That's when Trouba handed the scholarship to Márquez-Greene and told him, "You're going to graduate from college, you're gonna go to law school and have no debt coming out of school."

Trouba also gave Márquez-Greene his phone number so that they can stay in touch. Trouba said he'd like to attend Márquez-Greene's law school graduation when the time comes.

College debt was a concern for the Márquez-Greene family, but is not longer a worry, thanks to the generosity of Garden of Dreams and New York Rangers.

"The Garden of Dreams Foundation has done more for our family than anyone to provide moments of joy in the past ten years- and now this!" said Nelba Márquez-Greene, Isaiah's mom, through the Ana Grace Project's Facebook page. "This gift makes a debt free education possible!"

Isaiah is UConn bound, where he will be in the Special Program in Law, the NYP reported.

Isaiah is the older brother of Ana Márquez-Greene. Ana was 6 at the time of the tragedy at Sandy Hook. The family created a foundation in memory of Ana, called The Ana Grace Project.

