Randi's House of Angels turns pain into purpose | On the Bright Side

A Camp Hill mother honors her late daughter by helping children experiencing domestic violence.

Example video title will go here for this video

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Tomorrow marks 20 years since Nancy Chavez lost her beloved daughter, Randi Lee Trimble, to domestic violence.

While the tragedy is unimaginable and debilitating, Chavez has been able to channel her pain into purpose.

Chavez herself is domestic violence survivor. Trimble was also impacted by it at a young age.

"I really looked at what can help children, because children perpetuate the behavior that they've learned in their homes when domestic violence is present," said Chavez.

In 2011, she formed Randi's House of Angels (RHOA) in her daughter's honor. The nonprofit provides programing, support and therapy to kids and families exposed to domestic violence.

"I hope that children will be able to speak out, to recognize that they are victims also and that they have a voice," said Chavez.

The nonprofit has raised more than $580,000 for the cause, allowing them to offer their services free of charge.

RHOA's major fundraiser each year is "Randi's Race, a 5k for hope and courage." Chavez says that name is an intentional message to survivors.

"You hope that you will have a better life, but you have to have courage to take that first step," said Chavez.