As a teen, she couldn't afford to go to prom. Now, she's giving away prom dresses for free in her front yard

In one afternoon, Maisie Peterson gave out 40 free prom dresses. She's hoping to give away even more this weekend.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Prom night is one of those rights of passage that high school students look forward to all year. But with the costs of the dance, the dinner, the parties and the clothes, not everyone can afford the luxury of the night.

This year, a Jeffersonville woman decided to help teens in southern Indiana go to prom by providing a crucial element: the dress.

On March 20, Maisie Peterson strung dozens of donated prom dresses up in her front yard. She posted photos on Facebook, inviting anyone in need of a dress to come by her house in the Northaven neighborhood to pick one up for free.

In one afternoon, she gave away 40 dresses and already has dozens more ready to pick their a dress from her front yard.

"I've always been big on wanting to help people any way I can," she said.

Peterson said she was inspired to start this project because of her own experience. When she was a teenager in Charlestown, her family didn't have the money to buy her a dress. It was something her friends at the time dealt with, too.

"I know growing up in a low-income family how hard that can be," Peterson said. "I didn't even go to my senior year prom."

Now that she's an adult with kids of her own, Peterson said she felt like this was her time to give back.

"When I saw people needed dresses, it was like a push," she said. "It takes stress not only off of juniors and seniors, but their families too. It's one less thing they have to buy, one less thing they have to worry about."

**ALL DRESSES HAVE BEEN PUT UP FOR THE NIGHT. ILL BE OUT AGAIN SATURDAY AND SUNDAY FROM 12P-7P! I have all the dresses set out and ready for whoever needs a dress! Jeffersonville! Posted by Maisie Peterson on Sunday, March 20, 2022

She said much of her success from the weekend was thanks to her friends and followers on Facebook, who helped spread the word that she was giving out the dresses.

Among the messages, one woman who does the same kind work in Nashville, Indiana gifted Peterson almost 200 dresses before her first giveaway.

"It just kind of escalated from there," she said.

Another giveaway is planned for this Saturday and Sunday from noon until 7 p.m. She said she already has multiple young women ready to come pick out a dress.

If someone is in need of a dress and can't make those dates, Peterson said they can contact her through her Facebook to make an appointment.

Anyone interested in donating dresses or any other items that could be useful for prom, like shoes or jewelry, can contact Peterson to set up an appointment or drop-off time. She said she is in most need of plus-sized prom dresses.

Peterson said she plans to make this giveaway an annual event with even more items to share. Whatever she isn't able to give away this year, she said she will keep and save for the next.

"I think next year I'll try to do shoes and accessories so they can have a whole outfit in one spot for free," Peterson said.

She also said she's trying to get in touch with social workers and foster families in the area to help them as well. She hopes this story will not only inspire people to give back, but be reminded how small acts of kindness make a difference.

"I hope this makes people say 'hey, it's really easy to do something like this. Be nice, kind and share what you can. Give what you can."

