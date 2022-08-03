Lancaster County police officers help woman deliver baby

West Earl Township Police officers Craig Johnson and Josh Mertz helped with the birth of baby Josiah Gadsden early this morning. Mom and baby are doing fine.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Two Lancaster County police officers stepped up to help a West Earl Township woman deliver her baby Tuesday morning, their police department said in a press release.

West Earl Township Police officers Craig Johnson and Josh Mertz were on duty around 4 a.m. when they were dispatched to a home on the 100 block of West Meltzer Road for the report of a woman in labor, the police department said.

When they arrived, they found 23-year-old Madison Gadsden in her home, waiting for EMS to arrive. Gadsden was already having contractions, and before EMS got there, the baby's head was seen.

Johnson, who is a certified EMT, quickly took action by supporting the baby's head and assisted Gadsden with her delivery.

Baby Josiah Gadsden arrived at 4:23 a.m., the police department said.

Johnson used an aspirator to clear the baby's airways, cut the umbilical cord, wrapped him in towels to keep him warm, and monitored both Josiah and his mother's conditions until EMS arrived -- three minutes after the baby was born.

Madison and her baby were transported to the Lancaster General Women and Babies Center in stable condition, according to police. Both are reportedly doing fine.