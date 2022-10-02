Lancaster County church hosts "Night to Shine" for people with special needs

The parade is part of the Tim Tebow Foundation's "Night to Shine 2022," a global celebration giving a prom experience to people with special needs ages 14 and older.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A church in Lancaster County is participating in a worldwide, two-day celebration honoring individuals with disabilities.

Lives Changed By Christ, more commonly known as LCBC, hosted the "Shine-Thru Parade" on Thursday at its location in Rapho Township. The parade is part of the Tim Tebow Foundation's "Night to Shine 2022."

The annual event typically organizes a prom night experience for people with special needs ages 14 and older. However, 2021's and this year's celebrations were altered because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead of a ordinary prom event, each guest experienced a drive down a red carpet, complete with cheering paparazzi, photo opportunities, music, dancing, decorations and special guests.

"With the pandemic, we just wanted to keep everybody safe, so last year and this year we did a drive through,” said Night to Shine coordinator Joell Ketcham. “So they drive through with characters and just a whole bunch of fun stuff: firetrucks, trunk or treaters and lots of music. And they get all kinds of treats, and they get a meal to take home with them."

Organizations across the globe continue the fun on Friday with a virtual celebration. For more information on Night to Shine 2022, click here.