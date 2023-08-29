Neighbors rescue woman from house fire

For Curtis Lahr, the thought of danger never crossed his mind as he and others rushed to help his neighbor who was trapped on the second story of her burning home.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — "It was just like surreal, like all in the moment, I don't know; I was just running. I didn't have any shoes on. I was just trying to help the lady," said Curtis Lahr, Tharptown.

18-year-old Curtis Lahr is being called a hero after he and other neighbors rushed to this home on Lott Street in Coal Township Monday evening to save a woman who was trapped inside after her family says an electrical fire started in a downstairs room.

"The smell it was hot. I mean, in the moment, like I didn't even realize how smoky and how hot it was back here, but it was pretty intense when you're that close to the fire," explained Lahr.

Running on adrenaline, Lahr grabbed a nearby ladder and passed it off to others who placed it on the house's lower back roof.

"She came out of this top, left window here, and she moved over here, and as she was coming down, there was glass shooting at the house," said Lahr.

Although she was covered in ash and soot, Lahr says the woman got out okay and was later taken to a nearby hospital, "She was just all black, and her hair was burnt off."

"It was scary, but so proud. Very proud," said Maria Lahr, Curtis' mother.

Curtis' mother, Maria Lahr, says the courage her son showed helped save a life, and it's something he will never forget, "I'm glad nobody was hurt. I'm very proud of him, and I hope somebody would do it for us."

"I definitely know that I saved somebody's life. I'm just glad she's okay, and I'm glad that her family is happy," added Lahr.

The family of the woman involved in that fire tells Newswatch 16 that she is in good health and will remain in the hospital for a few more days.

They tell Newswatch 16 they are so grateful for their neighbor's courage.