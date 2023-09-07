Marathon of Golfing 'Fore' Kids Sake continues with a bigger challenge | Spotlight

Joe Holston's goal is to golf nine rounds, playing 162 holes and raising $81,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region.

GRANTVILLE, Pa. — The sweltering heat on Thursday didn’t stop Dauphin County's Joe Holston from raising money for the kids while playing the game he loves.

It's his fourth year in a row trying to raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region.

Holston continued to challenge himself. He started with 100 holes in 2020. This year, he's up to 162 holes and adding more, he'll play a total of nine rounds of golf in a single day.

With every drive, chip and putt Holston is once again on a mission. Putting area kids before himself for the fourth Golf “Fore” Kids Sake.

Even with the bigger challenge, Holston says, “It gets easier, but then we’re adding extra rounds and an extra 18 holes and another year of my age. So, my body doesn’t think it’s easier."

He started the marathon event during the COVID-19 pandemic when Big Brother Big Sisters on the Capital Region were struggling for funds.

Today, Holston started before the crack of dawn at Manada Golf Club in East Hanover Township, Dauphin County. Starting so early that he had to start with glow-in-the-dark golf balls.

“I enjoy the golf but I really just love helping the kids. I know how many kids we have on the waiting list and if we can get some more money, we can serve more, that’s what it’s all about," said Holston.

Holston has already raised over $100,000 for Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Capital Region. This year, his goal is to raise $81,000.

“The fundraising goes towards our one-to-one mentoring, where we connect youth one-to-one with carry adult mentors, who provide support and guidance and friendship. It means a lot to him to be able to make the impact and to make an impact in their lives," said Krystina Shultz, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region marketing manager.

Holston averages five minutes a hole and ups the stakes; playing a total of 162 holes. That’s nine total rounds. He took a little time to get his body used to moving that much.

“He was playing two to three rounds a day, for the past week or so, to get ready and he does a lot of walking around his house to put a couple of miles on his feet, in the evening," said Greg Rickert, Holston's friend.

The smile on Holston, never fades, even if the ball doesn’t do exactly what he wants it to do.

Sometimes, with all the holes, he just needs to use a mulligan. The funny story about doing the marathon today, Holston specifically moved from June and picked September to not have to battle the heat.

The fourth year ended up being the hottest, so far, with a heat index of around 100 degrees.

However, he stayed cruising through each round.

“In order to finish, in daylight, we have to do a round in 85 to 90 minutes. A third of what it would usually take," said Holston.

It takes a team for this to all happen. Holston had three different crews helping him on the course. Watching where his ball went, driving him around the course and, of course, helping with his clubs.

“Kids need help and if I can help him, get in as many holes in as possible, to raise as much money for these kids. It’s all worth it," said Rickert.

No world records were set, just a man with a big heart trying to help kids in Central Pa.