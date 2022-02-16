Couple shares story of first kiss 57 years ago | Love Story

Coleman and Jean Harris grew up in the same town and shared a first kiss 57 years ago that sparked a relationship and love that has lasted a lifetime.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A love that lasts a whole life long.

It's something that not many can attain, and when it happens, it is special.

Coleman and Jean Harris have shared one of those lifelong loves, beginning when Coleman was in the seventh grade and Jean was in the fifth.

"When I was in the seventh grade, I saw this little fifth grader in the hallway, " Coleman explained. "I thought 'isn't she a cute little thing?"

"We lived, what, four miles apart," Jean said.

Being in such a close vicinity, Coleman and Jean not only went to school together, but participated in the same church and youth group as well.

"We went to youth group on Sunday nights," Jean recalled. "My brother would drive, and I would ride. But, there was a time when my father said that I could not date until I was 16. But, he didn't say I couldn't ride home after youth group with someone who was in youth group," Jean chuckled.

"So, I got to ride home with my now-husband, and that was our first kiss on December the tenth," Jean said.

"1955 at 8:45 p.m., quarter to nine," Coleman interjected.

"And then, he asked me to go steady, and he gave me his Boy Scout ring. And it says 'Be prepared," Jean explained.

"The first time I looked at him, and I noticed he was looking at me, then I knew there was something special and it continues today... It was just something that was a dream."