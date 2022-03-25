Lost stuffed bunny found near the US Capitol leads to toy drive

An abandoned toy has found a place in the hearts of thousands, and now the woman who found it is hoping to turn the lost plush animal into something good.

WASHINGTON — As signs of D.C. spring abound, one sweet symbol was found on the ground.

“It was a rather pathetic sight,” Dawn Eden Goldstein said, “this lonely, abandoned bunny.”

Over the weekend, she was walking near her Capitol Hill home when she found the small plush rabbit lying face up on the sidewalk.

“And then there's the thought that there is ... likely some child who dropped their bunny,” Goldstein said.

She tried to leave the stuffed animal with Capitol Hill Police, where she was told even the luck of a rabbit’s foot was unlikely to turn an official report into a reunion.

“So that’s how I became Bunny’s foster mom,” she laughed.

She posted a picture of the rabbit on Twitter, asking people to share the message in hopes of finding the family to whom the bunny belongs. Within minutes, the message was shared by several high-profile D.C. accounts, including Ambassador Susan Rice. The tweet had more than 2,500 retweets as of Friday morning.

PLEASE RT: I found Bunny on the sidewalk near the US Capitol. He is OK but is desperate to be reunited with his owner. pic.twitter.com/R3XZtOZm4N — Dawn Eden Goldstein 🇺🇦 (@DawnofMercy) March 18, 2022

Though bunny’s owner has yet to be located, Goldstein thinks people picked up something more precious this season of renewal.

“With all the things going on in the world that I can't change, maybe I can make a difference in one person’s life by sharing this photo,” she said. “It’s touched a lot of hearts.”

She’s working on a toy drive ahead of the Easter holiday, hoping to collect as many bunnies as possible for kids in local hospitals. She just needs to find a location that can accept as many as she’s expecting.

In the meantime, Goldstein hopes everyone who has been touched by the lost bunny will also think of others who may be missing something in life right now.

“I just hope that they'll send up some thoughts or some good vibes or do some random act of kindness for someone else,” she said.

