Local VFW Post renamed to honor fallen soldier

The VFW Post 7530 of Mechanicsburg renamed its organization to commemorate the late United States Army Staff Sgt. Kimberly Ann Fahnestock-Voelz.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — The Mechanicsburg VFW Post 7530 hosted a ceremony Saturday afternoon to honor and remember the late United States Staff Sergeant Kimberly Ann Fahnestock-Voelz.

Fahnestock-Voelz, who was also an explosive ordinance disposal technician, lost her life in 2003 after responding to a report of an IED, or improvised explosive device.

The decorated military veteran received many awards and recognitions for her service. This includes the Posthumous Award of the Bronze Star Medal with Valor, the Purple Heart, the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal with One Oak Leaf Cluster, the Army Good Conduct Medal with One Leaf Cluster, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal.

Along with her family, rider group organizations, servicemen and women from local v-f-w posts, and state officials joined in commemorating Kimberly's life.

19 years after her death, her family says it is hard to express what an honor it is to see their sister and daughter's name live on.

"It's such an honor that the VFW would choose this honor for my sister to be able to enshrine something that'll live on beyond our family," said Mark Fahnestock, brother of Sgt. Kimberly Fahnestock-Voelz.

Her mother echoed the same sentiment.

"I can't believe they remembered that. I mean, a sacrifice for us every day- we remember it, but to have other people remember it, it just meant the world to us," said Carol Fahnestock," Long after we're gone, her name will be here. She'll be remembered forever."

The late Staff Sgt.'s parents recalled the day they found out their daughter had passed. They say they received a call from her husband (Max Voelz) at 3:30 in the morning. Health professionals kept her alive overnight into the next day, so they were prepared for the in-person announcement of their daughter's death. Her father Floyd Fahnestock says it was a terrible feeling. Carol adds even through this, she remembers her prior conversations with God.

"We were prepared from that phone call from Max, so, we knew the soldiers would be coming to the door. I never really worried too much I just said 'Lord keep her safe,' whatever his will is it's what's going to be done," Carol said.

Rick Olson, a VFW Commander for Post 477 in Carlisle, says the post's existence has much to do with the work Floyd put in mostly in honor of Kimberly. He says he sympathizes with Floyd, and can't imagine being in his shoes, but is honored to celebrate Sgt. Fahnestock-Voelz.

"To be the first female to be honored in such a way from the gulf war is even bigger yet," he said," We have her picture up in our post and it's somewhat of a shrine to him and the family I believe."

State officials such as both Republican State Representatives Greg Rothman and Sheryl Delozier of Cumberland County were in attendance.

“A true American hero, Staff Sergeant Fahnestock-Voelz will forever be remembered for serving our country with honor, pride, and loyalty," said Rep. Rothman, (R) Cumberland County.

"She [Sgt. Fahnestock-Voelz ] will never know, - the path that she leads, the path that many other women in our military have led allows for many other of those that come behind her to be able to have the respect of their fellow officers, to be treated equally and to make sure they can serve their country the way they want to," said Rep. Delozier (R) Cumberland County.

While many gathered to remember the life of one fallen soldier, Floyd, hopes others can remember all the veterans who can make it back home.

"They're coming home from war, they're coming home from active duty, honor them, don't belittle them," said Fahnestock, " A lot of the military people coming back can't even find work. They should honor the military as much as they can."