Helping the community one laundry load at a time | On the Bright Side

In this week's On the Bright Side, meet a woman helping her Duncannon community one laundry load at a time.

DUNCANNON, Pa. — Twice a month, Trail Laundry, on South Market Street in Duncannon, teams up with "Loads of Love" to offer free laundry services to those in need.

"We're looking for a way to kind of reach our neighbors," said organizer Sandy Martz. "You know, that's what we're called to do. Love our neighbors."

Martz pitched the idea to the Duncannon Council of Churches after seeing something similar in being done in Georgia.

The council provides the laundry detergent, dryer sheets and change, free of charge.

The community is welcome the first Tuesday and third Thursday each month.

Since its inception in 2019, Loads of Love has served more than 60 families, totaling to more than $6,000 dollars worth of laundry.

"It's obviously meeting a need," said Martz. "It's been a blessing to meet the folks and share in their lives for a little bit."

Duncannon resident Dorathy Parker comes to the Loads of Love events whenever she can. She says it's not just about washing clothes—it's about connecting with others.

"It lifts up your spirits," said Parker. "It touches a person."

And Martz plans to continue helping her community—one laundry load at a time.

The next Loads of Love event will be held tomorrow night, Feb. 7, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Trail Laundry.