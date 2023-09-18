Teen gives back to program that supported him during hospitalization | On the Bright Side

Hunter's Kids Helping Kids has been giving back to the Children's Miracle Network since 2017.

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Hunter's Kids Helping Kids has been giving back to the Children's Miracle Network since 2017. What inspired the movement happened to creator Hunter Buck when he was just 4 years old.

"I was at a hockey game for the Hershey Bears and took a hockey puck to the head," said Buck.

"All the doctors and nurses came in bringing bubbles and games," he remembered. "And mom and dad explained to me, this is from people who raise money for kids who are injured or have cancer."

After his experience, he wanted to help other kids in the Children's Miracle Network.

"He has such a great deal of empathy and feels emotions of his peers," said his mother, Renee Buck. "When we started talking about the kids, he knew he needed to do something, and it just exploded from there."

Hunter made his first donation with his saved up Disney money.

Now, six years and more than $20,000 in donations later, Hunter's Kids Helping Kids' mission continues.

Hunter's annual Party in the Park is happening Saturday, Sept. 30 at Cibort Park in Bressler.

Come out to enjoy raffles, music and plenty of food, with all proceeds going to the Children's Miracle Network.

And Hunter hopes his work will make a lasting impact.