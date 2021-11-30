York Jewish Community Center celebrates Giving Tuesday

The York JCC is hoping to inspire community members to create a wave of generosity every day but especially during the holiday season.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York Jewish Community Center is joining in on the effort of endless kindness and giving on this year's "Giving Tuesday."

"It provides the community a chance to give back, and to help other populations. Children and families have the chance to get a little boost during this holiday season," said Jonah Geller, CEO of the JCC.

The center is asking the community to take part in donating to their various centers which include Aquatics, Culture & Arts, Early Childhood Education, Family Services, Fitness & Wellness, and Learn & Play.

By heading to the JCC's website, a wish-list link to Amazon Smiles will be available for donors to click and buy items that pertain to each department's respective needs.

In providing scholarships, financial aid, assistance, the center is hoping the community will be able to aid in continuing these services.

While giving is encouraged every day, Geller says the holidays bring a certain light especially to the youth.

"I think for many people, the holidays are an extra special time, and just as much as we receive potentially as gifts we can also pay it forward and give other people gifts as well," he said.