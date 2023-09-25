'Fostering Hope' throughout York County | On the Bright Side

A York County organization dedicated to supporting foster families needs a permanent home. Here's how the group is "fostering hope" across the county.

YORK, Pa. — The Foster-Share Closet is a space where foster parents and kids can "shop" for items they need, at no cost to them.

It was created by Fostering Hope of York County.

The volunteer-run 501(c)(3) organization aims to make the transition easier for new foster families.

"I hope they get a sense of longing, stability and that they are not alone in this journey," said Fostering Hope York coordinator, Dawnielle Diehl. "The parents and the children."

In addition to the closet, volunteers put together "Bags of Hope" for new placements, filled with toiletry items.

And they also provide fosters with "Dignity Duffles" to hold their belongings when moving from one home to another.

Diehl is not only a volunteer but fostered herself.

"I would have loved to have this resource when we got our son," said Diehl. "He came from another foster family and his stuff came in broken-down diaper boxes and trash bags."

And for 10-year-old Osiris, it was foster turned forever family.

Diehl officially adopted him last year and knows the positive impact a good family can have on a child.

Fostering Hope York is currently storing its supplies in a donated storage unit but would love to have a permanent home, so volunteers like Diehl can pay it forward and continue "fostering hope" across the county.

"My husband and I have been very blessed with the village we have around us, and that's just kind of what we are trying to be for the foster families in York County... to be their village."

If you have a space you'd be willing to donate, you can reach out at info@fosteringhopepa.com. You can also make donations here.