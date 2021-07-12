The GIANT Company donates $20,000 to Harrisburg University Greenhouse

A donation made on Giving Tuesday by The GIANT Company is allowing for expansion of Harrisburg University's hydroponics and aquaponics programs.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The GIANT Company has made a large donation to a local university to complete renovations for its greenhouse.

On Giving Tuesday, the GIANT Company donated $20,000 to Harrisburg University, covering the cost of harvesting supplies and equipment needed to finish greenhouse renovations at the university's hydroponic production system at Steelton-Highspire High School.

"We just had a really generous donation from the GIANT Company that paid for a full hydroponic production, which is going to allow approximately 375 heads of lettuce donated a week, as well as about 250 pounds of tomatos or cucumbers or squash throughout a year," explained Rachel Fogle, the lead coordinator of Aquaponics Initiatives.