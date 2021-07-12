The GIANT Company donates $20,000 to Harrisburg University Greenhouse

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The GIANT Company has made a large donation to a local university to complete renovations for its greenhouse.
On Giving Tuesday, the GIANT Company donated $20,000 to Harrisburg University, covering the cost of harvesting supplies and equipment needed to finish greenhouse renovations at the university's hydroponic production system at Steelton-Highspire High School.
"We just had a really generous donation from the GIANT Company that paid for a full hydroponic production, which is going to allow approximately 375 heads of lettuce donated a week, as well as about 250 pounds of tomatos or cucumbers or squash throughout a year," explained Rachel Fogle, the lead coordinator of Aquaponics Initiatives.
FOX43 photojournalist Drew Szala digs deeper into the new growth inside and how the donation will help feed those in need in the community.