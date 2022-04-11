DC fire crews help retired firefighter celebrate his 104th birthday

Harry Kelly has led a full life dedicated to public service.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — DC Fire and EMS crews helped one of their own celebrate a major milestone. Harry Kelly is the fire department's most senior retired firefighter and he just turned 104 years old.

His department brotherhood helped Kelly celebrate with balloons, signs and fire engines in his Northwest D.C. neighborhood. The fire department tweeted a video of the celebration on Thursday night.

Kelly was a firefighter in the District from 1948 to 1971. Before that he served in World War II. A life well lived as a dedicated public servant.

Kelly said he feels good at 104 years old, and even had the chance to get back behind the wheel of a firetruck during the birthday festivities.

Neighbor Don Lucas said Mr. Kelly still shovels snow in the neighborhood and won't accept help.

"Every time I try to help he shoos me away. He would rather do the snow. I can't even get my 15-year-old son to do the snow," Lucas said.

DC Fire and EMS Chief John A. Donnelley Sr. was also on hand for the celebration.

"It's an honor to meet him and he is a legend in this city," he said.

If you have something you'd like to share, email us at GetUplifted@wusa9.com or contact Allison Seymour on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.