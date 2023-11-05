Chase suspect arrested in pasture after cows lead officers to his hiding spot

A herd of cows, who evidently did not want any visitors in their pasture, led law enforcement to where a suspect was hiding.

BOONE, N.C. — A few cows in Boone performed a "moooving" act this week, helping police track down a man who led officers on a police chase earlier this week.

The Boone Police Department said 34-year-old Joshua Russell Minton sped away from a traffic stop on May 9. Minton allegedly led officers and deputies from the Watauga County Sheriff's Office on a chase on U.S. Highway 421 into the community of Deep Gap.

Minton then abandoned his vehicle near U.S. Highway 221 and ran into a field, police said. Officers weren't close enough to see exactly where Minton ran to because he was far enough ahead of them to get out of sight.

Luckily, a herd of cows in the area didn't want any visitors in their pasture. Police said the cows started communicating with the officers and eventually led them to Minton's hiding spot.

"Officers noticed when they were conducting their ground search for the individual that cows in a certain pasture began moving," Sargeant Dennis O'Neal told WCNC Charlotte. "Based on that movement, they felt like the suspect was in the area of the cows. So that's how the cows assisted with his capture."

Minton was arrested on a $20,000 secured bond and is expected in Watauga County court on June 28, police said.

Minton was charged with one count of felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, driving with a license revoked and disorderly conduct, according to police.

Officers said though they had never considered cows' pivotal role in tracking down suspects, this incident opens up all kinds of questions as to the bovines’ role in crime fighting.