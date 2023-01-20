Good boy, Mando: Commanders team dog has graduated

Mando has been with the team all season as part of a partnership with K9s For Warriors.

GREATER LANDOVER, Md. — The Commanders season may be over, but there is still reason to celebrate! Mando, a service dog in training, has been the team's MVP (Most Valuable Pup) since the season opener. He just graduated and will now be paired with a veteran in need.

It's part of a partnership with K9s for Warriors, a charity organization that provides service dogs to disabled veterans. Mando spent six months living with a volunteer trainer, as well as hanging out with the players and coaches.

Now, the English black Labrador returns to K9s for Warriors to complete training before being paired with a veteran.

The Commanders posted a video thanking Mando for spending time with the team on Thursday. In the video, several players expressed appreciation for the dog, and pride that he has graduated. It's adorable.

So glad we were able to work with Mando and @k9sforwarriors this season 💛 pic.twitter.com/t465RQDnxh — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 19, 2023

According to K9s for Warriors, roughly 20 veterans die by suicide every day. K9s for Warriors provides highly-trained service dogs to military veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury and/or military sexual trauma.

