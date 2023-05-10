Couple gets married at the Capital Wheel

The long-time lovers of the Ferris wheel tied the knot at the iconic DC-area location

OXON HILL, Md. — A special moment at one of the D.C. region's most iconic locations is helping us get uplifted.

One year ago, Marcos Martinez proposed to his girlfriend Karen Chaven inside one of the gondolas at the Capital Wheel at National Harbor. This week, exactly one year to the day, they were back at the wheel to say "I do!"

The two are long-time lovers of Ferris wheels, and have traveled all over the country to experience the different views and attractions. Once engaged, they decided their hometown wheel was the perfect place to get married.

Witnessed by their best friend Mellow — their white fluffy dog — the couple was officially married inside one of the wheel's gondolas.

Congratulations to the happy couple!