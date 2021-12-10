Bendersville fire engine found outside saloon in Wyoming

Local family of firefighters brings back an old fire engine to Pennsylvania for restoration after tracking it down on Facebook.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A family of volunteer firefighters from the Bendersville Community Fire Company in Adams County tracked down an old Bendersville fire engine, sold off in the 1990's to make room for new equipment, in Wyoming and brought it back to Pennsylvania.

Used by firefighting family members years ago, they found some history on what it was doing out on the other side of the country.

It was at one point used on the JY Ranch, now the Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve, which had it's own fire department.

Now back in Pennsylvania, the family is ready to start it's restoration in Spring of 2022.