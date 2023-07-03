Adaptive bikes given to kids in need

Kids with special needs got to take home a free adaptive bike.

Example video title will go here for this video

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Haven Huffnagle of Montoursville had a big smile on her face while riding her new bike for the first time.

"Haven is my one and only child, she is seven years old. She has down syndrome, and she is the best blessing God could have ever given me," said Heather Hendershot, Haven's mom.

Hendershot says her little girl is not able to ride a normal bike. On Tuesday, Haven received a special adaptive bike catered to her needs.

"We can go down to the park now, and I can go on walks with her, and she can have her own bike and get some exercise," added Hendershot.

The nonprofit organizations, Variety and BLaST, partnered to provide free, modified adaptive bikes to four kids with special needs. All of the adaptive bikes have been customized to the liking of the child. The two organizations have been teaming up in central Pennsylvania for years.

"The total equipment we have provided is over 100 pieces of adaptive equipment. In the bikes alone, we have provided over 35, and that does not count today's four or five bike giveaways," said Christina Steinbacher-Reed, the executive director of BLaST Intermediate Unit.

Ryleigh Geis of Canton was excited to hop on her new bike. Her mom, Anna Stirrat, says the bike is blessing for their family.

"It is going to make me so happy on the inside to see her being able to fit in with the other kids and feeling a part of the group. It will bring so much happiness to her, to me, and to our whole family," said Stirrat.

The Variety organization also provides free adaptive strollers and communication devices for kids in need. Families can apply for any of the adaptive equipment or communication device here.