11-year-old PA girl who donates toy monkeys to children in need wins $10,000 scholarship from Ellio's Pizza

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It all started with a birthday wish.

Last year for Alyson Creasy's birthday she didn't want a party. She wanted to give by donating toy monkeys to support kids in need.

Alyson Creasy's delivered monkey after monkey until deciding to start her non-profit organization Aly's Monkey Movement. She has now delivered 33,000 monkeys to children all over the world — including UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg on Friday.

Alyson Creasy of Muncy, Pennsylvania is also the grand prize winner of the 2020 Ellio’s Phenomenal Kids Scholarship Contest due to her paying it forward. The contest invites parents and legal guardians to write an essay to highlight what makes their child phenomenal for a chance to win the scholarship.

Last summer and fall, Alyson Creasy conducted apparel sales and fundraisers, sold baked goods and worked every other weekend at an auction food stand for her neighborhood to raise money for the monkeys.

Alyson Creasy donates the monkeys to kids who undergo serious treatments, experience the loss of the pet or were bullied. Kristy Creasy, Alyson's mother, says children find comfort in these monkeys.

“They crave change and kindness and a safe world and that to me, as an adult, is really, really cool," said Kristy Creasy.

Kristy Creasy says she hopes people are inspired by Alyson's kindness. She also wants to remind everyone that they're always one step away from their dreams.