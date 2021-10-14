Healing in a healthy environment | Coaching You

Life Coach Liz Reihm joined FOX43's Amy Lutz and Jackie De Tore to talk about how to properly heal, mentally and emotionally.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — There's a popular saying: "You can't heal in the same place you got hurt."

This seems intuitive—get away from things that hurt you. But, it's easier said than done.

This is what Life Coach Liz Reihm discussed in this month's "Coaching You" segment. She joined FOX43's Amy Lutz and Jackie De Tore on Oct. 14 to talk about how to properly heal, mentally and emotionally.

Reihm talked about how to process your feelings properly, how to get yourself to a place where you can heal, and where to go from there.

To view the whole interview, check out the clip above.