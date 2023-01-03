Harrisburg officer awarded for saving 3-year-old's life

Officer Brandon Miller responded to a call on Feb. 22 after a young boy's guardians observed symptoms of cardiac arrest; Miller saved the child's life with Narcan.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg police officer was honored Wednesday for his work in saving the life of a three-year-old boy.

Officer Brandon Miller was recognized during the Dauphin County Commissioners meeting in Harrisburg.

Miller responded to a call on Feb. 22 after the young boy's guardians observed symptoms of cardiac arrest. Miller ended up administering Narcan to the child.

The boy was transported to the hospital, where he is now in stable condition.

Miller said his training helped him analyze the situation and save the child's life.

"One thing that police say frequently is 'just rely on your training' and that's the same thing that I tried to do. We just relied on our training, we understood that Narcan can help. We're just grateful that it did," said Miller.