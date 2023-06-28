Hot off the grill: Olivia's 4th of July smorgasbord

The natural born grillers at Olivia's are cooking up a feast perfect for enjoying al fresco, just in time for the 4th of July.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

YORK, Pa. — The natural born grillers at Olivia's are cooking up a feast perfect for al fresco dining, just in time for the 4th of July.

The sizzling summer smorgasbord features a smoky pork chop grilled to “porkfection,” garlic grilled shrimp and chicken tenderloins topped with crispy honey pepper bacon, all slathered with Olivia's honey chipotle barbecue sauce.

Served along with charred corn on the cob and a baked sweet potato topped with brown sugar butter and toasty pecans, this cookout will have neighbors lining up around the block to get a taste.

Honey Chipotle Barbecue Sauce

Ingredients

24 ounces, ketchup

4 ounces, mustard

4 ounces, brown sugar

8 ounces, honey

1 tablespoon, canned chipotle peppers, ground

1/2 teaspoon, smoked paprika

1 drop, hickory liquid smoke

1/2 teaspoon, salt

1 teaspoon, Kitchen Bouquet

Directions