Hot off the grill: Olivia's 4th of July smorgasbord

YORK, Pa. — The natural born grillers at Olivia's are cooking up a feast perfect for al fresco dining, just in time for the 4th of July.
The sizzling summer smorgasbord features a smoky pork chop grilled to “porkfection,” garlic grilled shrimp and chicken tenderloins topped with crispy honey pepper bacon, all slathered with Olivia's honey chipotle barbecue sauce.
Served along with charred corn on the cob and a baked sweet potato topped with brown sugar butter and toasty pecans, this cookout will have neighbors lining up around the block to get a taste.
Honey Chipotle Barbecue Sauce
Ingredients
24 ounces, ketchup
4 ounces, mustard
4 ounces, brown sugar
8 ounces, honey
1 tablespoon, canned chipotle peppers, ground
1/2 teaspoon, smoked paprika
1 drop, hickory liquid smoke
1/2 teaspoon, salt
1 teaspoon, Kitchen Bouquet
Directions
Mix all of the sauce ingredients together. Grill all of your meats. Add the chipotle barbecue sauce at the end of the cooking process, right before the meats are removed from the grill.