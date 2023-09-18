Greer's Burger Garage hits the griddle for National Cheeseburger Day

National Cheeseburger Day is celebrated on Sept. 18, and Greer's Burger Garage in Dover is hitting the griddle early to prepare some special creations.

YORK, Pa. — It's a holiday when cheese coveters and burger beaus can unite.

National Cheeseburger Day is celebrated on Sept. 18, and Greer's Burger Garage in Dover is hitting the griddle early to prepare some tasty creations.

Greer's specializes in smash burgers made with a combination of chuck, brisket and short rib, which creates a ground beef with a very high fat content and helps the burger stay juicy when it is smashed and cooked to crispy perfection.

"So the idea is to get the burger as thin as possible to get the most crust, which in the culinary industry we call Maillard reaction," Ethan Greer, chef and owner of the restaurant, said. "So this really started back, like, along Route 66. People wanted their burger really fast, so they smashed it to cook it faster."

Greer has perfected the recipe and made it his own with additions like a secret Keystone Sauce that takes center stage on the burger joint's signature Burg N' Sauce. This smash burger is cooked swimming in the sauce, adding flavor and making it extra juicy.

"What is a burger that isn't messy? And it's National Cheeseburger Day," Greer pointed out.

Another secret sauce—Garage Sauce—is made just for their Garage Fries, which are a combination of four different fries all shaken and seasoned together for a bowl of crispy deliciousness.

"It's like a burger sauce, but we have just a little bit more oomph to it," the chef described.