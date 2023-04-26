x
Life

Fry up Greek style fish with Olivia's

Olivia's fries up fish with a Greek flair. A tipsy dragon cocktail gives the meal a light, fruity finish.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Olivia's is proving that it doesn't have to be Lent to enjoy a good ol' fish fry.

The restaurateurs demonstrate how to put a Greek flair on the affair. They suggest serving up your fried fish alongside crispy fried zucchini, French fries, tzatziki to dip and a Greek salad.

A tipsy dragon cocktail gives the meal a light, fruity finish.

Meal

Greek style fish fry

Ingredients

1 pound, smelts, fresh and cleaned

2 cups, buttermilk

Flour mix ingredients

2 cups, flour

1 teaspoon, sea salt

1 teaspoon, black pepper

1/2 teaspoon, cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon, oregano

Additional ingredients

1 each, zucchini, cut into 1/4 inch julienne strips

2 each, lemons, cut into halves

3 tablespoons, fresh parsley, rinsed and chopped

3 cups, vegetable oil

Directions

Place the smelts in a pan with 1 cup of buttermilk. Place the zucchini in a separate pan with 1 cup of buttermilk. Let the smelts and zucchini set for 15 minutes. Heat the 3 cups of vegetable oil in a frying pan to 325 degrees Fahrenheit. Remove the smelts from the buttermilk. Dredge the smelts into the flour mix, then carefully place them in the hot oil to avoid splashing and burns. Cook the smelts for approximately five to six minutes, turning continuously with tongs. Remove them and set on a paper-towel-lined plate. Cook the zucchini in the same manner. Garnish with lemon and parsley.

Cocktail

Tipsy Dragon

Ingredients

Blue Chair Bay Coconut Rum

Bacardi Dragonberry Rum

Appleton Estate Jamaican Rum

Fresh squeezed Lime

Coco Lopez cream of coconut

Sprite

Pineapple juice

Additional ingredients for dragon fruit topping/garnish

Dragon fruit, cubed

Fresh pineapple

Coco Lopez

Directions

Fill a glass with ice. Add the coconut rum, Dragonberry rum, Appleton rum, fresh lime, cream of coconut and pineapple juice. Shake all of the drink ingredients together and top with Sprite. Blend all of the topping ingredients together. Place a scoop of the blend on top of the cocktail for garnish.

