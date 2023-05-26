Gov. Shapiro orders flags to half-staff for Memorial Day

All Pennsylvanians are invited to lower U.S. and Commonwealth flags to half-staff on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, from sunrise until noon.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from May 22.

In accordance with the federal flag code and Presidential proclamation, Governor Josh Shapiro ordered United States and Commonwealth flags on all Commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania lowered to half-staff on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, 2023, from sunrise until noon.

Please note the time duration under which the flags should be lowered and then returned to full-staff.