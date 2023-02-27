Dauphin County restaurant introduces a new Girl Scout-inspired menu

Harvest Seasonal Grill and Wine Bar will donate $1 for each item purchased to the Girl Scouts In the Heart of Pennsylvania.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Girl Scout Cookie season is here!

Harvest Seasonal Grill and Wine Bar in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County is partnering with the Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania (GSHPA) to create a Girl Scout Cookie-inspired menu.

From each item purchased from the specially curated menu, $1 will be donated to the GSHPA to help girls throughout its 30-county footprint.

The menu hits the tables on Monday, Feb. 27 until March 2 and will have a combination of appetizers, entrees, desserts and cocktails inspired from some familiar, sweet favorites.

Items include mint and cashew-crusted lamb lollipops, brioche French toast and caramel cookie cocktails, among much more.