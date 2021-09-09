Getting out of the 'COVID slump' | Coaching You

Life Coach Liz Reihm joined FOX43 on Sept. 9 to discuss how to bounce back from the pandemic.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's no secret that the pandemic has left us all feeling drained, hurt, and removed; it's been very simple to just sit back and wait for life to get back to normal before trying to improve our mental states.

Life Coach Liz Reihm joined FOX43 on Sept. 9 to discuss how to bounce back from the pandemic.

"Motivation is based in feelings, and then discipline, or commitment is established with habits," she said noting that sometimes, it's hard to stay motivated—particularly during major traumatic events, like a pandemic. "The problem is that motivation is a feeling so of course it's going to ebb and flow."

Reihm said that in order to stay motivated, you have to have a "compelling reason," to do what you want to accomplish; you need something that really pushes you forward.

She also said that you can start small with what those motivations are, in order to build good habits.

To hear more of what Reihm had to say, check out the clip above.