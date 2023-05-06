Vegan options available during York City Burger Week

Get Hyped is providing people with vegan options during York City Burger Week.

YORK, Pa. — York City Burger Week is here, but vegans have no reason to fear.

Get Hype is providing several meatless options for patrons wanting to get in on the fun without changing their diets.

Located inside York's Central Market, the vegan kitchen is open during regular Market days on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. They are also open this Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. for Burger Week.

Get Hype's Burger Week specials include:

Chicken patty burger with chipotle sauce and a side of pasta salad made of rice noodles, spinach and sauce

Black bean burger with barbecue sauce and pasta salad side with rice noodles, spinach and sauce

Cheeseburger mac with beef-flavored textured vegetable protein and "cheese" sauce made of carrots and potatoes